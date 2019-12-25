POPCHAIN Price Tops $0.0017 on Exchanges (PCH)

POPCHAIN (CURRENCY:PCH) traded up 6.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 25th. POPCHAIN has a total market capitalization of $1.56 million and $1,125.00 worth of POPCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One POPCHAIN token can now be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, LBank, Bit-Z and GDAC. Over the last week, POPCHAIN has traded down 18.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get POPCHAIN alerts:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013901 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000074 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 65.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000129 BTC.

ORS Group (ORS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000386 BTC.

POPCHAIN Profile

POPCHAIN (PCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 17th, 2018. POPCHAIN’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 892,799,357 tokens. The official message board for POPCHAIN is medium.com/popchain. POPCHAIN’s official website is www.popchain.org. POPCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @POPCHAIN_Global.

Buying and Selling POPCHAIN

POPCHAIN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, GDAC, Bilaxy, LBank and Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as POPCHAIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire POPCHAIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy POPCHAIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for POPCHAIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for POPCHAIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.