Populous (PPT) Trading 9.2% Lower Over Last Week

Populous (CURRENCY:PPT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. One Populous token can currently be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00005053 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, DragonEX, LATOKEN and Binance. Over the last seven days, Populous has traded 9.2% lower against the dollar. Populous has a market capitalization of $19.58 million and $3.79 million worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Populous alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013896 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00181544 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.12 or 0.01197228 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000615 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00024783 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00119766 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Populous

Populous’ genesis date was April 12th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. Populous’ official website is populous.world. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous.

Populous Token Trading

Populous can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb, LATOKEN, HitBTC, OKEx, Livecoin, DragonEX, CoinExchange, Mercatox, Binance and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Populous should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Populous using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Populous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Populous and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.