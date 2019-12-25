PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.35 Per Share

Analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) will report earnings per share of $1.35 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for PPG Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.39 and the lowest is $1.30. PPG Industries posted earnings of $1.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 16th.

On average, analysts expect that PPG Industries will report full year earnings of $6.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.20 to $6.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $6.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.60 to $6.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for PPG Industries.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.06. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PPG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PPG Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, October 18th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $132.00 price objective on shares of PPG Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.72.

PPG Industries stock traded up $0.53 on Wednesday, hitting $133.54. 377,679 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,223,231. PPG Industries has a 1 year low of $94.41 and a 1 year high of $134.36. The firm has a market cap of $31.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 34.46%.

In other PPG Industries news, CEO Michael H. Mcgarry sold 30,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $3,958,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,884 shares in the company, valued at $19,484,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael H. Mcgarry sold 11,916 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,489,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,418,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PPG. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 0.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,807 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,631 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,124 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Domani Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 4,907 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. 77.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

