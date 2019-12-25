PropTech Acquisition Corporation’s (OTCMKTS:PTACU) Quiet Period Set To End on January 1st

PropTech Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:PTACU) quiet period will expire on Wednesday, January 1st. PropTech Acquisition had issued 15,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on November 22nd. The total size of the offering was $150,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

PTACU opened at $10.25 on Wednesday. PropTech Acquisition has a 12-month low of $10.08 and a 12-month high of $10.25.

PropTech Acquisition Company Profile

PropTech Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

