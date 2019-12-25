Pure (PUREX) Trading Down 49.3% Over Last Week

Pure (CURRENCY:PUREX) traded down 49.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. One Pure coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Pure has traded 49.3% lower against the dollar. Pure has a total market cap of $1,450.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Pure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00048401 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.23 or 0.00565612 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005468 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000190 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000057 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000908 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pure Coin Profile

Pure is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 30th, 2017. Pure’s total supply is 20,220,782 coins and its circulating supply is 17,751,757 coins. The official website for Pure is purexalt.io. Pure’s official Twitter account is @purealtcoin. The Reddit community for Pure is /r/purealtcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Pure Coin Trading

Pure can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pure should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pure using one of the exchanges listed above.

