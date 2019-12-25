Qiagen NV (NYSE:QGEN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Qiagen NV (NYSE:QGEN) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.50.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on QGEN shares. Wolfe Research raised Qiagen from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Qiagen in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays cut Qiagen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Qiagen from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Qiagen in a report on Friday, November 22nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QGEN. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Qiagen by 453.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 6,538 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Qiagen by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 18,862 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Qiagen by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 19,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Qiagen by 233.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 234,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,489,000 after acquiring an additional 163,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC grew its position in Qiagen by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 10,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. 62.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QGEN opened at $41.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.97. Qiagen has a 12 month low of $25.04 and a 12 month high of $43.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $382.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.98 million. Qiagen had a negative net margin of 1.68% and a positive return on equity of 12.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Qiagen will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Qiagen

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers sample technologies for plasmid deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) purification, ribonucleic acid purification and stabilization, genomic and viral nucleic acid purification, DNA cleanup after polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and sequencing, target enrichment, and library preparation for sequencing applications; and assay technology solutions.

