Qtum Trading Down 3.7% This Week (QTUM)

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $154.17 million and $283.08 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Qtum has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for $1.60 or 0.00022041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Coinnest, DragonEX and OTCBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000305 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00005960 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

About Qtum

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 102,012,608 coins and its circulating supply is 96,262,588 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org.

Qtum Coin Trading

Qtum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Bibox, Coinsuper, Kucoin, Cobinhood, CoinEgg, HitBTC, Bit-Z, BitForex, OKEx, Bitbns, Bittrex, BCEX, Allcoin, ABCC, Bleutrade, Coinnest, Coindeal, Binance, CoinExchange, CoinEx, LiteBit.eu, Liqui, DragonEX, EXX, Livecoin, HBUS, Upbit, Gate.io, Exrates, Liquid, Coinone, Ovis, Bithumb, Bitfinex, ZB.COM, LBank, GOPAX, DigiFinex, OTCBTC, BigONE, Coinrail, Poloniex, Crex24 and Iquant. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

