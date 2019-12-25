Quant Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.41 Million (QNT)

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 25th. Quant has a market capitalization of $42.73 million and approximately $1.41 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Quant has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar. One Quant token can currently be bought for approximately $3.54 or 0.00048984 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Fatbtc and IDEX.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Quant Token Profile

Quant (CRYPTO:QNT) is a token. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 tokens. The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network. The official website for Quant is quant.network. Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Quant Token Trading

Quant can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

