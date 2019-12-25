Quanta Utility Token (QNTU) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $602.00

Quanta Utility Token (CURRENCY:QNTU) traded down 15.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 25th. In the last seven days, Quanta Utility Token has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Quanta Utility Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, HitBTC and Bit-Z. Quanta Utility Token has a market cap of $1.37 million and approximately $602.00 worth of Quanta Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Quanta Utility Token

Quanta Utility Token (QNTU) is a token. It launched on April 5th, 2018. Quanta Utility Token’s total supply is 120,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,279,582,414 tokens. The official website for Quanta Utility Token is www.quantaplc.im. The Reddit community for Quanta Utility Token is /r/quanta. Quanta Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @quantaplc.

Buying and Selling Quanta Utility Token

Quanta Utility Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bit-Z and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quanta Utility Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quanta Utility Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quanta Utility Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

