Quasarcoin (QAC) One Day Trading Volume Tops $1,347.00

Quasarcoin (CURRENCY:QAC) traded up 16.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 25th. Quasarcoin has a market capitalization of $557,373.00 and $1,347.00 worth of Quasarcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quasarcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000046 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. During the last week, Quasarcoin has traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Quasarcoin alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00066784 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 48.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000667 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000064 BTC.

BlazeCoin (BLZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Quasarcoin

Quasarcoin (CRYPTO:QAC) is a coin. Quasarcoin’s total supply is 263,364,637 coins and its circulating supply is 168,364,637 coins. Quasarcoin’s official website is quasarcoin.org. Quasarcoin’s official Twitter account is @Quasarcoingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Quasarcoin Coin Trading

Quasarcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quasarcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quasarcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quasarcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quasarcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quasarcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.