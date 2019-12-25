QuickX Protocol (QCX) Price Tops $0.0060

QuickX Protocol (CURRENCY:QCX) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 25th. One QuickX Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000083 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and BitMax. In the last seven days, QuickX Protocol has traded down 13.3% against the U.S. dollar. QuickX Protocol has a market capitalization of $2.56 million and $340,047.00 worth of QuickX Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00038395 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $442.67 or 0.06071053 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000482 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00029691 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001929 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002580 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0915 or 0.00001255 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000283 BTC.

QuickX Protocol Profile

QuickX Protocol is a token. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2018. QuickX Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 424,773,159 tokens. QuickX Protocol’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for QuickX Protocol is /r/QuickX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QuickX Protocol’s official website is www.quickx.io. QuickX Protocol’s official message board is www.quickx.io/blog.

Buying and Selling QuickX Protocol

QuickX Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and BitMax. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickX Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuickX Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QuickX Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

