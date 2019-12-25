QUINADS (QUIN) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

QUINADS (CURRENCY:QUIN) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. QUINADS has a market capitalization of $30,211.00 and approximately $35.00 worth of QUINADS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QUINADS token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox and Hotbit. In the last week, QUINADS has traded 10.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get QUINADS alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00007622 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00048684 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.94 or 0.00328300 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013836 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003680 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00014209 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded up 60.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Winco (WCO) traded up 38.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

QUINADS Token Profile

QUIN is a token. QUINADS’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,194,999,111 tokens. QUINADS’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for QUINADS is quinads.com.

QUINADS Token Trading

QUINADS can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUINADS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUINADS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QUINADS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QUINADS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QUINADS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.