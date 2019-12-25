Quintana Energy Services Inc (NYSE:QES) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Quintana Energy Services Inc (NYSE:QES) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.33.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on QES shares. Bank of America cut Quintana Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Quintana Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Quintana Energy Services from $1.75 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Quintana Energy Services by 230.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 11,814 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Quintana Energy Services by 231.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 15,134 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Quintana Energy Services in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Quintana Energy Services during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Quintana Energy Services during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QES stock opened at $2.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.97. The company has a market cap of $93.66 million, a P/E ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 3.23. Quintana Energy Services has a 12 month low of $1.12 and a 12 month high of $5.89.

Quintana Energy Services (NYSE:QES) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $121.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.90 million. Quintana Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 15.98% and a negative net margin of 12.62%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Quintana Energy Services will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

Quintana Energy Services Company Profile

Quintana Energy Services Inc provides oilfield services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies operating in conventional and unconventional plays in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Directional Drilling, Pressure Pumping, Pressure Control, and Wireline.

