Ragnarok Price Hits $0.0004 on Top Exchanges (RAGNA)

Ragnarok (CURRENCY:RAGNA) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 25th. Ragnarok has a total market cap of $6,657.00 and $64.00 worth of Ragnarok was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ragnarok coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and Escodex. During the last week, Ragnarok has traded 68.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ragnarok alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00013967 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00181083 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.26 or 0.01197035 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000599 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00024730 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00119485 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Ragnarok Coin Profile

Ragnarok’s total supply is 18,057,724 coins and its circulating supply is 15,234,804 coins. Ragnarok’s official Twitter account is @ragnaofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ragnarok is ragnaproject.io.

Buying and Selling Ragnarok

Ragnarok can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Escodex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ragnarok directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ragnarok should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ragnarok using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ragnarok Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ragnarok and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.