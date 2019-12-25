Rate3 Market Capitalization Tops $568,806.00 (RTE)

Rate3 (CURRENCY:RTE) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. One Rate3 token can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges including Ethfinex, Bibox, IDEX and DEx.top. Rate3 has a total market capitalization of $568,806.00 and $66,071.00 worth of Rate3 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Rate3 has traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00038456 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $442.80 or 0.06085385 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000481 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00029762 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001937 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002586 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0919 or 0.00001263 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Rate3 Token Profile

Rate3 (RTE) is a token. Its launch date was April 9th, 2018. Rate3’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 889,382,388 tokens. The Reddit community for Rate3 is /r/Rate3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Rate3 is www.rate3.network. The official message board for Rate3 is medium.com/official-rate3. Rate3’s official Twitter account is @officialrate3 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Rate3

Rate3 can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, HADAX, ABCC, Ethfinex, Coinrail, Bibox, BitForex, DEx.top, FCoin, IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rate3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rate3 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rate3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

