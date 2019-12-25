Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Earning Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Report Finds

Headlines about Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to InfoTrie. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Raymond James earned a news sentiment score of 2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the news stories that may have impacted Raymond James’ ranking:

Get Raymond James alerts:

Shares of RJF opened at $90.21 on Wednesday. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $69.11 and a fifty-two week high of $92.00. The company has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 12.89%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 18.38%.

RJF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Raymond James from $101.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Raymond James from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Raymond James from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.71.

In related news, insider George Catanese sold 464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.61, for a total transaction of $41,579.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,423.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer C. Ackart sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $226,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,145.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 53,890 shares of company stock worth $4,744,333. 10.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.