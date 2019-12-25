Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Lovesac (LOVE)

Lovesac (NASDAQ: LOVE) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

12/18/2019 – Lovesac was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “The Lovesac Company retails home furnishing products. The Company offers alternative furniture store, sectionals, bean bags, bean bag chairs as well as other accessories such as blankets, footsacs and throw pillows. Its registered trademark consists of Lovesac(R), Sac(R) and Sactionals(R). The Lovesac Company is based in Stamford, Connecticut. “

12/13/2019 – Lovesac was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

12/13/2019 – Lovesac had its price target lowered by analysts at Craig Hallum from $45.00 to $30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/12/2019 – Lovesac was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $32.00.

11/21/2019 – Lovesac was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “The Lovesac Company retails home furnishing products. The Company offers alternative furniture store, sectionals, bean bags, bean bag chairs as well as other accessories such as blankets, footsacs and throw pillows. Its registered trademark consists of Lovesac(R), Sac(R) and Sactionals(R). The Lovesac Company is based in Stamford, Connecticut. “

11/13/2019 – Lovesac was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “The Lovesac Company retails home furnishing products. The Company offers alternative furniture store, sectionals, bean bags, bean bag chairs as well as other accessories such as blankets, footsacs and throw pillows. Its registered trademark consists of Lovesac(R), Sac(R) and Sactionals(R). The Lovesac Company is based in Stamford, Connecticut. “

10/31/2019 – Lovesac was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ LOVE traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 342,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,555. Lovesac Co has a 1-year low of $10.33 and a 1-year high of $46.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.11.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.03). Lovesac had a negative return on equity of 14.54% and a negative net margin of 5.93%. The business had revenue of $52.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.29 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Lovesac Co will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Lovesac by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 596,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,541,000 after purchasing an additional 49,244 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lovesac by 44.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 430,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,383,000 after purchasing an additional 131,791 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lovesac by 36.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 391,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,150,000 after purchasing an additional 104,219 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Lovesac by 94.4% in the third quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 314,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,870,000 after purchasing an additional 152,652 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Lovesac by 84.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 210,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,934,000 after purchasing an additional 96,407 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

