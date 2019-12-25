Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Domino’s Pizza (DPZ)

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE: DPZ) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

12/19/2019 – Domino’s Pizza had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $287.00 to $333.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/18/2019 – Domino’s Pizza was downgraded by analysts at Longbow Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

12/9/2019 – Domino’s Pizza is now covered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They set an “outperform” rating and a $337.00 price target on the stock.

12/5/2019 – Domino’s Pizza had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

12/2/2019 – Domino’s Pizza had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $295.00 to $325.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/26/2019 – Domino’s Pizza had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Northcoast Research.

10/31/2019 – Domino’s Pizza had its price target raised by analysts at Maxim Group from $280.00 to $305.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/30/2019 – Domino’s Pizza had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a $208.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:DPZ traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $289.64. 265,121 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 793,141. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $287.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $263.52. The stock has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.50. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $220.90 and a fifty-two week high of $302.05.

Get Domino's Pizza Inc alerts:

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 8th. The restaurant operator reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $820.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $827.23 million. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.79% and a negative return on equity of 12.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.88%.

In other news, Director Andy Ballard sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.51, for a total value of $406,714.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James A. Goldman sold 2,486 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.98, for a total value of $696,030.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,458,415.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DPZ. JS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter valued at about $296,000. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 103.6% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 41,562 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,166,000 after acquiring an additional 21,149 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 23.9% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 226,434 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $55,383,000 after acquiring an additional 43,642 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter worth $28,842,000. Finally, National Pension Service grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 65,194 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,946,000 after acquiring an additional 3,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Article: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.