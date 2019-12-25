Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) Trading Up 2.1% This Week

Red Pulse Phoenix (CURRENCY:PHX) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 25th. Red Pulse Phoenix has a total market capitalization of $3.19 million and $232,429.00 worth of Red Pulse Phoenix was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Red Pulse Phoenix has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Red Pulse Phoenix token can now be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000053 BTC on exchanges including Binance, Coinrail, Switcheo Network and Kucoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Red Pulse Phoenix alerts:

Phoenix (PHX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000091 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded 25.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Red Pulse Phoenix

Red Pulse Phoenix (CRYPTO:PHX) is a token. It was first traded on October 8th, 2017. Red Pulse Phoenix’s total supply is 1,362,278,592 tokens and its circulating supply is 829,588,687 tokens. Red Pulse Phoenix’s official website is www.redpulse.com/landing. The Reddit community for Red Pulse Phoenix is /r/RedPulseToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Red Pulse Phoenix’s official Twitter account is @red_pulse_china and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Red Pulse Phoenix

Red Pulse Phoenix can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, Kucoin, Bitbns, Coinrail and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Red Pulse Phoenix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Red Pulse Phoenix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Red Pulse Phoenix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Red Pulse Phoenix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Red Pulse Phoenix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.