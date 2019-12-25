ReddCoin (RDD) Price Tops $0.0006 on Exchanges

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 25th. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $16.81 million and $98,232.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Bisq, Cryptopia and BiteBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00059871 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00056937 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.63 or 0.00557276 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.60 or 0.00227718 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00085613 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004588 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001820 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

ReddCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-Patex, Cryptopia, Bittrex, Crex24, Bleutrade, LiteBit.eu, BiteBTC, Upbit, Trade Satoshi, Bisq and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

