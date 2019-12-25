Relex Market Cap Hits $196,329.00 (RLX)

Relex (CURRENCY:RLX) traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. Relex has a total market capitalization of $196,329.00 and approximately $64.00 worth of Relex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Relex has traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Relex token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX, Sistemkoin and Stocks.Exchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013831 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00181048 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.39 or 0.01194730 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000617 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00024868 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00118751 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Relex Token Profile

Relex’s genesis date was August 9th, 2017. Relex’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,798,589,011 tokens. The official website for Relex is www.relex.io. Relex’s official Twitter account is @RelexTalk and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Relex is /r/RelexRLX.

Relex Token Trading

Relex can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Relex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Relex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Relex using one of the exchanges listed above.

