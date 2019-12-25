Request (REQ) Market Cap Reaches $7.93 Million

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 25th. Over the last week, Request has traded down 8.4% against the US dollar. Request has a market cap of $7.93 million and approximately $46,294.00 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Request token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0101 or 0.00000139 BTC on popular exchanges including WazirX, CoinExchange, Koinex and Mercatox.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00038456 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $442.80 or 0.06085385 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000481 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00029762 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001937 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002586 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0919 or 0.00001263 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000288 BTC.

About Request

REQ is a token. Its launch date was August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,983,984 tokens and its circulating supply is 784,749,077 tokens. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network. Request’s official website is request.network. The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork.

Buying and Selling Request

Request can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, Radar Relay, Binance, Huobi Global, Mercatox, Bancor Network, Kyber Network, GOPAX, CoinExchange, DDEX, Gate.io, IDEX, COSS, Koinex, CoinPlace, KuCoin, WazirX, Coineal and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

