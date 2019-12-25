Research Analysts’ Downgrades for December, 25th (AINV, ARAY, CALM, CASI, CENX, CETV, CHDN, CMCO, CNOB, CTRE)

Research Analysts’ downgrades for Wednesday, December 25th:

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Central European Media Enterprises (NASDAQ:CETV) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Howard Bancorp, Inc., headquartered in Ellicott City, Maryland, operates as a holding company for Howard Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services in Maryland. It offers various deposits products, such as community business, business relationship, business solutions, super, howard relationship, and howard maximum checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; business, junior, and personal savings accounts; anniversary, incentive, and business money market accounts; and certificates of deposits. The company’s loan portfolio comprises commercial construction, commercial real estate, home equity, and consumer installment loans; and commercial and unsecured lines of credit. Howard Bancorp also provides business and personal online banking and Web BillPay services, ATM cards, business credit cards, and cash management, lockbox processing, and wire transfers services. “

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “The Hackett Group, a global strategic advisory firm and an Answerthink company, is a leader in best practice research and advisory programs, benchmarking and transformation consulting services, including shared services, offshoring and outsourcing advice. Utilizing best practices and implementation insight from more than 4,000 benchmarking studies, executives use Hackett’s empirically based approach to quickly define and prioritize initiatives, and to leverage proven strategies that enable world-class performance. “

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N (NYSE:HNP) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Huaneng Power Intl. develops, constructs, owns and operates large coal-fired power plants throughout China. They own and operate power plants located in Liaoning, Fujian, Hebei, Jiangsu and Guangdong. “

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Independent Bank Corp. is a bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company. They are a community-oriented commercial bank. The community banking business consists of commercial banking, retail banking and trust services and is managed as a single strategic unit. The community banking business derives its revenues from a wide range of banking services, including lending activities, acceptance of demand, savings and time deposits, trust and investment management, and mortgage servicing income from investors. “

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “International Seaways, Inc. is a tanker company. It provides energy transportation services for crude oil and petroleum products. The company owns and operates a fleet which includes ULCC, eight VLCCs, eight Aframaxes/LR2s, 12 Panamaxes/LR1s and 20 MR tankers. International Seaways, Inc. is headquartered in New York City. “

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Jumia Technologies AG provides e-commerce services. The Company offers products, which includes dresses, leggings, skirts, polo shirts, belts, watches, sunglasses, health products, beauty products and a range of products for children, among others. Jumia Technologies AG is based in Berlin, Germany. “

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Jerash Holdings, Inc. manufactures and exports custom, ready-made sport and outerwear for brands. The company’s product for brands consists of VF Corporation, Costco Wholesale, PVH Corporation, Walmart, Sears, Hanes, Columbia and Land’s End. Jerash Holdings, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ:LOCO) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ:SUNS) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

