Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for ASGN (ASGN)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for ASGN (NYSE: ASGN):

12/20/2019 – ASGN was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “ASGN Incorporated provides IT and professional services primarily in the technology, creative/digital, engineering, life sciences and government sectors. ASGN Incorporated, formerly known as On Assignment Inc., is based California, United States. “

12/19/2019 – ASGN was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $77.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ASGN Incorporated provides IT and professional services primarily in the technology, creative/digital, engineering, life sciences and government sectors. ASGN Incorporated, formerly known as On Assignment Inc., is based California, United States. “

12/12/2019 – ASGN was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $76.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ASGN Incorporated provides IT and professional services primarily in the technology, creative/digital, engineering, life sciences and government sectors. ASGN Incorporated, formerly known as On Assignment Inc., is based California, United States. “

12/11/2019 – ASGN was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/11/2019 – ASGN was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “ASGN Incorporated provides IT and professional services primarily in the technology, creative/digital, engineering, life sciences and government sectors. ASGN Incorporated, formerly known as On Assignment Inc., is based California, United States. “

12/6/2019 – ASGN was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ASGN Incorporated provides IT and professional services primarily in the technology, creative/digital, engineering, life sciences and government sectors. ASGN Incorporated, formerly known as On Assignment Inc., is based California, United States. “

12/4/2019 – ASGN was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “ASGN Incorporated provides IT and professional services primarily in the technology, creative/digital, engineering, life sciences and government sectors. ASGN Incorporated, formerly known as On Assignment Inc., is based California, United States. “

11/27/2019 – ASGN was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ASGN Incorporated provides IT and professional services primarily in the technology, creative/digital, engineering, life sciences and government sectors. ASGN Incorporated, formerly known as On Assignment Inc., is based California, United States. “

Shares of NYSE:ASGN traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.80. The company had a trading volume of 167,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,507. ASGN Inc has a 12 month low of $50.33 and a 12 month high of $70.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.60.

Get ASGN Inc alerts:

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.08. ASGN had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $998.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that ASGN Inc will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASGN. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in ASGN by 380.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 789,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,845,000 after purchasing an additional 625,197 shares during the period. Incline Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ASGN during the second quarter worth $27,490,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASGN in the 2nd quarter valued at $17,977,000. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of ASGN by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 955,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,057,000 after buying an additional 235,247 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in shares of ASGN by 286.8% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 203,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,788,000 after buying an additional 150,835 shares in the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology (IT) and professional staffing services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Apex, Oxford, and ECS segments.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for ASGN Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASGN Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.