Ring Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Ring Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.08.

Several research firms recently issued reports on REI. Northland Securities set a $2.80 price target on Ring Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Ring Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Ring Energy stock opened at $2.65 on Wednesday. Ring Energy has a twelve month low of $1.23 and a twelve month high of $6.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.64.

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $50.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.63 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REI. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Ring Energy by 458.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 177,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 145,552 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its stake in Ring Energy by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,959,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,214,000 after acquiring an additional 478,428 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Ring Energy by 151.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 212,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 127,891 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ring Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $410,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Ring Energy by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,845,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 118,420 shares in the last quarter.

Ring Energy

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 36.6 million barrel of oil equivalent. As of the above date, it also had interests in 17,408 net developed acres and 58,620 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties; and 19,138 net developed acres and 860 net undeveloped acres in Culberson and Reeves counties.

