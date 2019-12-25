Ring Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Ring Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.08.

A number of research firms have issued reports on REI. Zacks Investment Research raised Ring Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Northland Securities set a $2.80 price objective on Ring Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REI. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ring Energy by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,173,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,815,000 after purchasing an additional 248,541 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ring Energy by 12.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,095,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,311,000 after buying an additional 463,042 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of Ring Energy by 32.3% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,959,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after buying an additional 478,428 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Ring Energy by 6.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,845,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after buying an additional 118,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in shares of Ring Energy by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 1,485,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after buying an additional 651,100 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN REI opened at $2.65 on Wednesday. Ring Energy has a 1-year low of $1.23 and a 1-year high of $6.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.64.

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $50.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.63 million.

Ring Energy Company Profile

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 36.6 million barrel of oil equivalent. As of the above date, it also had interests in 17,408 net developed acres and 58,620 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties; and 19,138 net developed acres and 860 net undeveloped acres in Culberson and Reeves counties.

