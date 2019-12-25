Rise Hits Market Capitalization of $176,055.00 (RISE)

Rise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. During the last week, Rise has traded 16.5% lower against the dollar. Rise has a market capitalization of $176,055.00 and approximately $206.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rise coin can currently be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges including OpenLedger DEX, YoBit and RightBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00034410 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002008 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000981 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00001004 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Growers International (GRWI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003998 BTC.

Blockpool (BPL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000205 BTC.

About Rise

Rise is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 142,322,456 coins. The official message board for Rise is medium.com/rise-vision. Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rise’s official website is rise.vision. The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Rise Coin Trading

Rise can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX, RightBTC and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rise should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

