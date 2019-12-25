Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Earns Daily Media Impact Rating of -4.00

Media headlines about Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) have trended extremely negative on Wednesday, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Royal Bank of Canada earned a media sentiment score of -4.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the headlines that may have impacted Royal Bank of Canada’s score:

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

RY opened at $78.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $112.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.22. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $65.76 and a 12-month high of $82.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.7897 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.38%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RY. Citigroup lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Desjardins lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, CIBC upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.17.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.