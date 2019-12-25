Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Earning Very Negative Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

News coverage about Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) has been trending very negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Ryanair earned a media sentiment score of -3.11 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the transportation company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the media stories that may have effected Ryanair’s analysis:

Several research firms recently issued reports on RYAAY. HSBC upgraded Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Ryanair in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Ryanair in a report on Monday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Ryanair from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.67.

Shares of RYAAY stock opened at $86.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.86. Ryanair has a 1 year low of $55.75 and a 1 year high of $88.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.72.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.00 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter. Ryanair had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 10.60%. Analysts forecast that Ryanair will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

About Ryanair

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Other European countries. The company is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation services, holidays, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website.

