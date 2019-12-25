Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $51.32 Million

Equities analysts expect that Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) will post sales of $51.32 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Safe Bulkers’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $50.52 million and the highest is $52.12 million. Safe Bulkers reported sales of $52.57 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Safe Bulkers will report full-year sales of $185.52 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $184.65 million to $186.38 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $230.63 million, with estimates ranging from $229.70 million to $231.55 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Safe Bulkers.

Get Safe Bulkers alerts:

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The shipping company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). Safe Bulkers had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 11.05%. The company had revenue of $47.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.67 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Safe Bulkers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine lowered Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

NYSE:SB opened at $1.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $178.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.65. Safe Bulkers has a one year low of $1.28 and a one year high of $2.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SB. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Safe Bulkers by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,596,495 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,611,000 after purchasing an additional 148,795 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Safe Bulkers by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,561,522 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,996,000 after buying an additional 9,360 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers by 6.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 763,116 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 42,973 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers by 3.6% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 664,886 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 23,117 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 5.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 484,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 26,600 shares during the last quarter. 16.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Safe Bulkers

Safe Bulkers, Inc provides marine drybulk transportation services worldwide. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of February 14, 2019, the company had a fleet of 41 drybulk vessels having an average age of 8.5 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3.8 million deadweight tons.

Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Safe Bulkers (SB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Safe Bulkers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safe Bulkers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.