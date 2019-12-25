SafeCoin (SAFE) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $39.00

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. One SafeCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0217 or 0.00000299 BTC on major exchanges including Graviex and Crex24. SafeCoin has a total market capitalization of $603,202.00 and $39.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SafeCoin has traded 21.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00059545 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00058845 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.25 or 0.00553882 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00228270 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004684 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00085848 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001815 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

SafeCoin Profile

SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2018. SafeCoin's total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency's Github account can be viewed here.

SafeCoin's official website is www.safecoin.org.

Buying and Selling SafeCoin

SafeCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

