Sai (DAI) Market Capitalization Tops $103.13 Million

Sai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. One Sai token can now be bought for about $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Sai has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Sai has a market capitalization of $103.13 million and approximately $3.38 million worth of Sai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00038456 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $442.80 or 0.06085385 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000481 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00029762 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001937 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002586 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0919 or 0.00001263 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00022992 BTC.

Sai Profile

Sai (CRYPTO:DAI) is a token. It was first traded on December 18th, 2017. Sai’s total supply is 101,669,773 tokens. Sai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO. Sai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO. Sai’s official website is www.makerdao.com.

Buying and Selling Sai

Sai can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

