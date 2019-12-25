SALT Market Capitalization Tops $5.21 Million (SALT)

SALT (CURRENCY:SALT) traded 13% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. During the last seven days, SALT has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar. One SALT token can currently be bought for $0.0649 or 0.00000891 BTC on major exchanges including Binance, Radar Relay, Huobi and ABCC. SALT has a total market cap of $5.21 million and $283,537.00 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SALT alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013872 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00182193 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.09 or 0.01194455 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000612 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024758 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00119877 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

SALT Profile

SALT was first traded on July 28th, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,283,637 tokens. SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com. SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @SaltLending and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SALT

SALT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, IDEX, AirSwap, Gate.io, ABCC, OKEx, Upbit, Bittrex, Liqui, LATOKEN, Radar Relay, Huobi and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SALT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SALT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SALT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SALT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.