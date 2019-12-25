SAP (NYSE:SAP) Getting Negative Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media stories about SAP (NYSE:SAP) have trended negative on Wednesday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. SAP earned a coverage optimism score of -2.43 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the software maker an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SAP. Bank of America lowered shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SAP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of SAP in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price (up from $141.00) on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.40.

Shares of SAP stock opened at $133.60 on Wednesday. SAP has a 12-month low of $94.81 and a 12-month high of $140.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $135.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.49, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.11.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The software maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.19. SAP had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The company had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SAP will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

