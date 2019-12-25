Saputo (TSE:SAP) Given Media Impact Rating of -2.43

Media headlines about Saputo (TSE:SAP) have been trending negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Saputo earned a media sentiment score of -2.43 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SAP. CIBC lifted their target price on Saputo from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Saputo from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Saputo from C$49.00 to C$47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Desjardins reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Saputo in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$45.50.

SAP stock opened at C$40.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion and a PE ratio of 21.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$39.88 and a 200-day moving average of C$39.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.01, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.67. Saputo has a one year low of C$37.38 and a one year high of C$46.41.

Saputo (TSE:SAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.43 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.89 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Saputo will post 1.9699998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Saputo’s payout ratio is currently 34.31%.

Saputo Company Profile

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and internationally. It offers cheese products, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheese, such as ricotta, provolone, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, and havarti; fine cheese, such as brie and camembert; other cheese, including brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheese; and butter.

