Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $347.73 Million

Brokerages forecast that Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) will post sales of $347.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Scotts Miracle-Gro’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $340.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $352.00 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro posted sales of $298.10 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Scotts Miracle-Gro will report full year sales of $3.30 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.27 billion to $3.33 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.39 billion to $3.46 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Scotts Miracle-Gro.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.04). Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 41.87% and a net margin of 14.59%. The firm had revenue of $497.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.75) earnings per share. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SMG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Scotts Miracle-Gro has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.42.

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, COO Michael C. Lukemire sold 9,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.26, for a total transaction of $1,040,072.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,815,809.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Denise Stump sold 2,249 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.92, for a total value of $238,214.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,211 shares in the company, valued at $1,187,469.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Management Associates NY bought a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 2nd quarter valued at about $394,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 187.1% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 11,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 7,744 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 112.3% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 5.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 14.3% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 14,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. 66.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $106.61 on Wednesday. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 12 month low of $58.40 and a 12 month high of $114.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 25th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.90%.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

