SEASPAN CORP/SH SH (NYSE:SSW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $282.47 Million

Equities research analysts predict that SEASPAN CORP/SH SH (NYSE:SSW) will announce $282.47 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for SEASPAN CORP/SH SH’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $287.89 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $278.56 million. SEASPAN CORP/SH SH posted sales of $294.91 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that SEASPAN CORP/SH SH will report full-year sales of $1.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for SEASPAN CORP/SH SH.

SEASPAN CORP/SH SH (NYSE:SSW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The shipping company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $282.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.21 million. SEASPAN CORP/SH SH had a net margin of 37.89% and a return on equity of 8.27%.

Several research firms have issued reports on SSW. ValuEngine upgraded SEASPAN CORP/SH SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. TheStreet raised SEASPAN CORP/SH SH from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Bank of America cut SEASPAN CORP/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SEASPAN CORP/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.13.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of SEASPAN CORP/SH SH by 4,316.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,742 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,612 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in SEASPAN CORP/SH SH during the second quarter worth about $98,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in SEASPAN CORP/SH SH during the second quarter worth about $101,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in SEASPAN CORP/SH SH in the second quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in SEASPAN CORP/SH SH in the third quarter valued at about $115,000. 47.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SSW opened at $14.39 on Wednesday. SEASPAN CORP/SH SH has a 52 week low of $7.38 and a 52 week high of $14.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.86. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

SEASPAN CORP/SH SH Company Profile

Seaspan Corporation operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships in Hong Kong. The company charters its containerships under long-term, fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of February 15, 2018, it operated a fleet of 91 containerships. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Hong Kong, Hong Kong.

