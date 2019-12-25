Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.34 Billion

Analysts expect Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) to report sales of $1.34 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Select Medical’s earnings. Select Medical reported sales of $1.26 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Select Medical will report full year sales of $5.42 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $5.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.65 billion to $5.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Select Medical.

Get Select Medical alerts:

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The health services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.12. Select Medical had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Select Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $18.00 target price on shares of Select Medical and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Select Medical in a report on Monday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Select Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Select Medical stock opened at $23.08 on Wednesday. Select Medical has a 52-week low of $12.96 and a 52-week high of $23.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.74 and its 200 day moving average is $17.62. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.33.

In related news, Director Leopold Swergold sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total value of $554,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 222,815 shares in the company, valued at $4,942,036.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David S. Chernow sold 3,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total value of $54,420.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 970,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,484,085.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 305,865 shares of company stock worth $6,129,702. Corporate insiders own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEM. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Select Medical in the second quarter worth $26,499,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Select Medical by 4,746.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,650,648 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616,588 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 37.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,307,844 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $21,671,000 after purchasing an additional 357,910 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 1.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,931,926 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $268,711,000 after purchasing an additional 207,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Select Medical by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,057,491 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $365,922,000 after buying an additional 164,553 shares during the period. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Select Medical Company Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Select Medical (SEM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Select Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.