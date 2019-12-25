Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $844.30 Million

Equities analysts expect Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) to post sales of $844.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Service Co. International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $842.70 million and the highest is $845.90 million. Service Co. International posted sales of $820.81 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Service Co. International will report full-year sales of $3.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.22 billion to $3.23 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.29 billion to $3.34 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Service Co. International.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $769.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.05 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SCI shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Service Co. International in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Service Co. International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

SCI stock opened at $45.70 on Wednesday. Service Co. International has a 1 year low of $37.52 and a 1 year high of $48.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.22%.

In other Service Co. International news, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 47,600 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total transaction of $2,106,776.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 167,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,432,050.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the third quarter valued at about $2,739,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Service Co. International by 120.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 43,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after buying an additional 23,892 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Service Co. International by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the 3rd quarter worth about $741,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 381,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,235,000 after acquiring an additional 3,301 shares during the period. 88.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

