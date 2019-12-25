Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.33.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. BidaskClub cut Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.

NASDAQ:SHEN opened at $40.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 43.29 and a beta of 0.39. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 12 month low of $29.61 and a 12 month high of $51.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.52.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $155.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.96 million. On average, research analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is an increase from Shenandoah Telecommunications’s previous annual dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. Shenandoah Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio is 31.18%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 3.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,535,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $174,694,000 after acquiring an additional 139,511 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,312,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $127,602,000 after buying an additional 88,193 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,537,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,228,000 after buying an additional 68,800 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,207,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,377,000 after buying an additional 338,910 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,013,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,183,000 after buying an additional 9,273 shares during the period. 48.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides wireless, cable, and wireline telecommunications services to customers and other telecommunications providers. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Wireline. The Wireless segment provides digital wireless mobile services; and wireless mobility communications network products and services.

