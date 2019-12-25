Shift Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $1,189.00 (SHIFT)

Shift (CURRENCY:SHIFT) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. Over the last seven days, Shift has traded up 35.2% against the U.S. dollar. Shift has a market cap of $848,542.00 and approximately $1,189.00 worth of Shift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shift coin can now be bought for about $0.0622 or 0.00000861 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, IDAX, Bittrex and Upbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Shift Profile

Shift (CRYPTO:SHIFT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 12th, 2016. Shift’s total supply is 13,634,490 coins. Shift’s official website is www.shiftnrg.org. The Reddit community for Shift is /r/ShiftNrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Shift’s official Twitter account is @ShiftNrg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Shift

Shift can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Upbit, Bittrex and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shift directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shift should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shift using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

