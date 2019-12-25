Single Collateral DAI (SAI) Price Up 0.9% This Week

Single Collateral DAI (CURRENCY:SAI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. During the last week, Single Collateral DAI has traded up 0.9% against the dollar. One Single Collateral DAI token can now be bought for $1.01 or 0.00013891 BTC on major exchanges. Single Collateral DAI has a total market cap of $42.45 million and approximately $756,752.00 worth of Single Collateral DAI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Single Collateral DAI alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00038456 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $442.80 or 0.06085385 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000481 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00029762 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001937 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002586 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0919 or 0.00001263 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Single Collateral DAI Token Profile

Single Collateral DAI is a token. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2017. Single Collateral DAI ‘s total supply is 41,998,982 tokens. Single Collateral DAI ‘s official website is www.makerdao.com. Single Collateral DAI ‘s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO. The official message board for Single Collateral DAI is medium.com/@MakerDAO.

Buying and Selling Single Collateral DAI

Single Collateral DAI can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Single Collateral DAI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Single Collateral DAI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Single Collateral DAI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Single Collateral DAI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Single Collateral DAI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.