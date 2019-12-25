SmartCash One Day Trading Volume Hits $14,379.00 (SMART)

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. One SmartCash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges including CoinBene, Trade Satoshi, Braziliex and CryptoBridge. SmartCash has a total market capitalization of $2.65 million and $14,379.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SmartCash has traded 12.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,286.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.45 or 0.01737768 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $187.42 or 0.02575684 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.43 or 0.00555579 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011369 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $46.21 or 0.00635032 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00023408 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00056679 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.70 or 0.00380636 BTC.

About SmartCash

SMART is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. SmartCash’s official message board is forum.smartcash.cc. SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. SmartCash’s official website is smartcash.cc. The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SmartCash

SmartCash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange, Braziliex, CoinExchange and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmartCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SmartCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

