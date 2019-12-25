Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact New Age Beverages (NASDAQ:NBEV) Share Price

Media coverage about New Age Beverages (NASDAQ:NBEV) has been trending somewhat positive this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. New Age Beverages earned a news sentiment score of 0.88 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted New Age Beverages’ score:

Get New Age Beverages alerts:

NASDAQ NBEV traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.89. 835,007 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,589,647. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.19. New Age Beverages has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $7.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.58.

New Age Beverages (NASDAQ:NBEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $69.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.95 million. New Age Beverages had a negative return on equity of 20.61% and a negative net margin of 12.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 428.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that New Age Beverages will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NBEV. Northland Securities assumed coverage on New Age Beverages in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $3.50 price objective on the stock. Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on New Age Beverages from $6.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised New Age Beverages from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of New Age Beverages from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.44.

In other New Age Beverages news, CEO Brent D. Willis sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.73, for a total transaction of $68,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,479,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,038,671.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Timothy J. Haas purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.92 per share, with a total value of $192,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 479,074 shares in the company, valued at $919,822.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

New Age Beverages Company Profile

New Age Beverages Corporation, a healthy functional beverage company, engages in the development, marketing, sales, and distribution of beverages. The company offers ready to drink (RTD) tea, RTD coffee, kombucha, energy drinks, relaxation drinks, coconut waters, functional waters, and rehydration beverages, as well as functional medical beverages.

Read More: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for New Age Beverages Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Age Beverages and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.