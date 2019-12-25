Somewhat Negative News Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores (NASDAQ:SHOS) Stock Price

News articles about Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores (NASDAQ:SHOS) have trended somewhat negative on Wednesday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores earned a daily sentiment score of -1.08 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of SHOS stock remained flat at $$3.40 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 228,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,813. Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores has a one year low of $1.57 and a one year high of $4.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.11.

Get Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Ods Capital Llc purchased 9,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.44 per share, for a total transaction of $32,473.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,407,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,161,074.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 130,230 shares of company stock worth $454,116. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores

Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores, Inc engages in the retail sale of home appliances, lawn and garden equipment, tools, and hardware in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Sears Hometown and Hardware, and Sears Outlet. The Sears Hometown and Hardware segment operates Sears Hometown Stores that offer products and services across a selection of merchandise categories, including home appliances, lawn and garden equipment, tools, sporting goods, and household goods; and Sears Hardware Stores, which provide products and services across a range of merchandise categories, such as home appliances, lawn and garden equipment, tools, other home improvement products, fasteners, electrical supplies, and plumbing supplies.

Read More: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.