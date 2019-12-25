Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Share Price

Media coverage about Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Paypal earned a news sentiment score of 2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the credit services provider an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have effected Paypal’s score:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PYPL shares. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Paypal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Paypal in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.82.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $108.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.62 billion, a PE ratio of 60.72, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.95. Paypal has a twelve month low of $77.65 and a twelve month high of $121.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.24.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 14.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Paypal’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Paypal will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Paypal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $2,693,550.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 407,793 shares in the company, valued at $42,708,160.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.10, for a total value of $3,123,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 437,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,523,762.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,886 shares of company stock worth $9,772,487 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

