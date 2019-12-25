Spendcoin (SPND) Trading Down 20% Over Last Week

Spendcoin (CURRENCY:SPND) traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 25th. One Spendcoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges including LATOKEN and Token Store. Spendcoin has a market cap of $1.17 million and approximately $802,117.00 worth of Spendcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Spendcoin has traded 20% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013881 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00181791 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.60 or 0.01181945 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000614 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00024911 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00118729 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Spendcoin

Spendcoin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 953,651,494 tokens. Spendcoin’s official website is spendcoin.org. Spendcoin’s official message board is medium.com/Spend. Spendcoin’s official Twitter account is @SpendFoundation. The Reddit community for Spendcoin is /r/Spend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Spendcoin Token Trading

Spendcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and Token Store. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spendcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spendcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spendcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

