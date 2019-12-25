SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) will announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for SPS Commerce’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the highest is $0.31. SPS Commerce reported earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that SPS Commerce will report full year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.23. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.42. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for SPS Commerce.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The company had revenue of $70.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. SPS Commerce’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

SPSC has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Oppenheimer set a $61.00 price target on shares of SPS Commerce and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on SPS Commerce to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. SPS Commerce currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPSC traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,056. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 93.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.65. SPS Commerce has a twelve month low of $38.46 and a twelve month high of $59.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.71 and a 200 day moving average of $72.55. The company has a quick ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

In other news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 15,637 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $900,847.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in SPS Commerce during the second quarter valued at $31,000. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 173.9% in the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 556 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 1,805.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 724 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in SPS Commerce by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 857 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in SPS Commerce by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,002 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. 96.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

