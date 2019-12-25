Stakinglab (LABX) Price Reaches $0.0781

Stakinglab (CURRENCY:LABX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. During the last seven days, Stakinglab has traded up 0% against the dollar. Stakinglab has a market cap of $31,644.00 and approximately $1,144.00 worth of Stakinglab was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stakinglab coin can currently be bought for about $0.0781 or 0.00001080 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange and CryptoBridge.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.01 or 0.00663991 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00008246 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000280 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000947 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 47.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00001107 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000505 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Stakinglab Coin Profile

LABX is a coin. Stakinglab’s total supply is 1,989,090 coins and its circulating supply is 405,158 coins. The Reddit community for Stakinglab is /r/Stakinglab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Stakinglab is labcoin.io. Stakinglab’s official Twitter account is @Staking_LAB.

Stakinglab Coin Trading

Stakinglab can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakinglab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stakinglab should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stakinglab using one of the exchanges listed above.

