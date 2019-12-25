Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.92.

STN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.50 target price on shares of Stantec in a report on Friday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Stantec from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. TD Securities raised Stantec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stantec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Stantec from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th.

Shares of STN stock opened at $28.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.68. Stantec has a 12 month low of $20.22 and a 12 month high of $28.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 1.26.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $716.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.81 million. Stantec had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 11.53%. On average, equities analysts predict that Stantec will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.43%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STN. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Stantec by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,863,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $284,479,000 after purchasing an additional 609,955 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Stantec by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,902,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $262,215,000 after buying an additional 975,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Stantec by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,005,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $168,001,000 after buying an additional 118,182 shares in the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stantec by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 4,725,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,552,000 after buying an additional 311,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stantec by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,116,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,745,000 after buying an additional 172,277 shares during the last quarter. 66.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consulting Services – Canada, Consulting Services – United States, and Consulting Services – Global.

